המפגש המרגש של הרב הראשי עם הוריו של רן גואילי צילום: דוברות

The parents of Ran Gvili, who has been kidnapped for 821 days, met earlier today (Monday) with the Sephardi Chief Rabbi of Israel, Rabbi David Yosef.

Rabbi Yosef said to the parents: "I am honored to bless the parents of Ran Gvili, the last kidnapped soldier who, unfortunately, is still in captivity. I explained to the parents that, according to Jewish law, even if it is certain that he is a casualty, it is a great mitzvah from the Torah to do everything possible to bring him back to a Jewish grave according to halacha. This is called 'met mitzvah' (the mitzvah of burying the dead)."

Rabbi Yosef emphasized his joint prayer with the parents: "We all pray, and I call on each and every one of Israel, that through God's mercy, he will return to us soon."