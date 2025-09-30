US President Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, expressed optimism on Monday evening that Trump’s proposal to end the war in Gaza and free the hostages still being held by Hamas could be implemented.

In an interview with Fox News’ Bret Baier, Witkoff welcomed Hamas’s statement that it would review the plan in good faith and provide a response.

“I think that sounds like a very positive initial reaction for a group that hasn't really had time to study our plan,” said Witkoff.

Baier noted the fragile nature of Middle East diplomacy: “One step forward, two steps back.” Witkoff responded, “Yes,” but added, “I do [feel this one is different]. Because we have so much widespread support from all of the Gulf Coast Arab countries. We have widespread support from the Europeans.”

Witkoff emphasized the role of President Trump: “With that indomitable spirit of his, everyone's going to be pushed by him. And I think we're going to get to the finish line.”

Asked how much Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had to be pushed in order to accept the plan, Witkoff replied, “I think Bibi is strong for his country. And the president has a great respect for that.” He credited Jared Kushner and Secretary of State Marco Rubio for their efforts, noting, “We've been working all weekend on this.”

“The Israelis are bought into this,” Witkoff affirmed. “They want to do it the easy way first. So no threats. Let's see if we can peacefully get everybody home on both sides.”

Asked to assess the chances, Witkoff concluded, “I'd say I'm very optimistic… I really am hopeful because I've met people on both sides and this needs to end.”