President Isaac Herzog on Monday evening voiced his support for US President Donald Trump’s plan to end the war in Gaza and bring about the release of the 48 hostages still being held by the Hamas terrorist organization.

In a statement, Herzog said, "The plan presented this evening by President Donald Trump offers real hope for the release of the hostages, for ensuring the security of Israel, for ending the war, and for changing the reality in the Gaza Strip and the Middle East toward a new era of regional and international partnership. I welcome the plan and call for its rapid implementation.”

Herzog thanked President Trump “for his leadership and for his steadfast and stalwart support for the State of Israel” and added, “I congratulate Prime Minister Netanyahu on this important progress. And I thank all the countries, individuals, and parties taking part in the process who are bringing hope to the peoples of the region.”

“On behalf of all the people of Israel, I salute the courage of our fighters whose heroism laid the groundwork for the renewed hope to bringing all the hostages home, and for moving toward an end of the war and the beginning of the ‘day after,’” continued Herzog.

“Now the entire world must set a clear and immediate condition — that the terrorist organization Hamas agree to the plan set out by President Trump, and allow a future of hope for the peoples of the region,” the President concluded.