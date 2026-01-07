Today (Wednesday), President Isaac Herzog convened an emergency meeting with heads of local authorities from the Negev region in southern Israel. The meeting was held to address the escalation of violence and crime in Arab society, with a particular focus on the situation in the Negev.

President Herzog stated: “The situation in the Negev is a national emergency. It is unacceptable that since the beginning of January, eleven Arab citizens have been murdered in the State of Israel. Stop and think about that number: eleven citizens! This is an inconceivable figure. It is a national disaster and a national challenge. Arab citizens of Israel are entitled to live in complete security, just like their Jewish brothers and sisters. Israeli law must apply in all local authorities, and it is our duty not only to enact it but also to enforce it.

“I commit to addressing this issue with the Government of Israel in order to improve the situation and bring about the calm that is essential. I call on everyone to engage in dialogue and discourse. Violence will lead nowhere. I call for the full exhaustion of the investigation and examination of the incident in Tarabin. This is important so that both Bedouin citizens and Jewish citizens alike will know the truth," he added.