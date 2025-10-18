U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff said in an interview with 60 Minutes that Washington was surprised by the Israeli strike in Qatar.

He said, "I think both Jared and I felt, I just feel we felt a little bit betrayed."

Kushner described in the interview how President Trump reacted after the strike. "I think he felt like the Israelis were getting a little bit out of control in what they were doing, and that it was time to be very strong and stop them from doing things that he felt were not in their long-term interests." he said.

Witkoff added, "It had a metastasizing effect because the Qataris were critical to the negotiation, as were the Egyptians and the Turks. We had lost the confidence of the Qataris. And so Hamas went underground, and it was very, very difficult to get to them."