Qatar is demanding a public apology from Israel for the airstrike in Doha against senior Hamas leaders as a condition for renewing its involvement in mediating between Israel and the Hamas terror group for a ceasefire deal, Channel 12 News reported.

According to the report, the request was conveyed to Jerusalem and also presented to American officials.

Since the beginning of the war in Gaza, Qatar has served as a key mediator between the sides, and the Trump administration believes that without its involvement negotiations will struggle to advance.

The issue was raised during US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s talks this week with the Qatari emir in Doha, as well as in his meetings with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel.

The Qatari demand was also presented at a meeting in London between Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer and US envoy Steve Witkoff.

Witkoff is expected to meet in New York this week with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, in an effort to advance a solution to the crisis and enable the resumption of negotiations for an end to the war in Gaza and the release of hostages held by Hamas.