Representatives of US President Donald Trump - Jared Kushner and special envoy Steve Witkoff - arrived on Sunday night for a second round of talks at the New York hotel where Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is staying, Ynet reported. The discussions focused on Trump’s “21-point plan” to end the fighting.

According to Ynet, Trump’s envoys left the hotel shortly before 3:00 a.m. Israel time (8:00 p.m. New York time). After nearly two hours, the pair returned for additional discussions at the Prime Minister’s hotel. At the end of the first round, an Israeli source quoted by Ynet signaled progress: “There’s a positive atmosphere toward finalizing an agreement. Significant progress has been made toward reaching understandings.”

The sides worked on drafting various clauses of a prospective agreement, and the gaps between their positions were narrowed.

The discussions came ahead of Netanyahu’s meeting with Trump, scheduled for Monday at the White House. A joint press conference and a lunch hosted by Trump in honor of Netanyahu are likely.

Earlier on Sunday, Netanyahu confirmed in an interview with Fox News that his team is working with Trump’s team on the “21-point plan” to end the war.

"We are working on it. It has not been finalized yet, but we are working with President Trump's team as we speak, and I hope we can make it a go. Because we want to free our hostages, and we want to get rid of Hamas rule and have them disarmed, Gaza demilitarized, and a new future set up for Gazans and Israelis, and for the whole region," Netanyahu affirmed.

The interview aired hours after Trump took to social media on Sunday morning to hint at plans for improving the situation in the Middle East.

"We have a real chance for greatness in the Middle East. All are on board for something special, first time ever. We will get it done!!! President DJT," the President wrote.