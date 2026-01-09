Einav Zangauker, whose son Matan was kidnapped to the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023 and released after two years, spoke about her political aspirations in an interview which aired on Friday evening on Ofira Asayag’s program on Keshet 12.

“It’s fair to say that Einav Zangauker is heading into politics," said Zangauker, who was one of the leading figures in the public fight to bring the hostages home. She explained why: “This is one of the insights I’ve gained over the past two years - fixing the country can only be done by us, the citizens. I’m considering everything and will think carefully about which framework is the right one for me to run in."

Despite the fact that she frequently criticized the government and its leader, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Zangauker revealed that Likud had also approached her about joining the party.

“You’d be surprised - everyone is reaching out to me. What’s missing in Israeli society is principled, moral leadership that cares about ordinary citizens. I’m not as naïve as I was on October 7; I know how to identify interests. But I’m not ruling anything out - Likud is an option. There are things that need to be examined first; everything must be done thoughtfully and responsibly," she said.

When asked why she had not given interviews for a long time, Zangauker replied: “No one prepared me for the moment Matan would return. When it happened, I needed a moment to pause. Since Matan came back, I’ve been focused on reuniting and rebuilding the family unit. We’re learning to get to know each other again. We’re grateful for every single second that he’s back in our lives, and it takes time."

Speaking about Matan after his captivity, she said: “Matan hasn’t changed much - he remains strong, opinionated, perceptive, and aware of what’s happening around him. After two years in captivity, there are gaps to close. Slowly, he’s learning, understanding, and absorbing everything that happened in the country following his abduction. He’s still undergoing medical evaluations and ongoing tests. There are injuries that will require long-term treatment, but Matan is dealing with it."

Likud said in response: “The Prime Minister or anyone on his behalf has not approached and does not intend to approach Einav Zangauker about joining Likud. We wish her and her son success and good health."

