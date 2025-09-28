US President Donald Trump took to social media on Sunday morning to hint at plans for improving the situation in the Middle East.

"We have a real chance for greatness in the Middle East. All are on board for something special, first time ever. We will get it done!!! President DJT," the President wrote.

While the post was unclear on exactly what "greatness" would look like and who "all" is referring to, it comes on the cusp of a meeting last week between the President and leaders of Arab and Muslim states and ahead of a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday.

On Friday night, the President wrote a similar post, in which he stated: "I am pleased to report that we are having very inspired and productive discussions with the Middle Eastern community concerning Gaza. Intense negotiations have been going on for four days, and will continue for as long as necessary in order to get a successfully completed agreement."

Trump noted that "all of the countries within the region are involved, Hamas is very much aware of these discussions, and Israel has been informed at all levels, including Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu. There is more goodwill and enthusiasm for getting a deal done, after so many decades, than I have ever seen before. Everyone is excited to put this period of death and darkness behind them. It is an honor to be a part of this negotiation. We must get the Hostages back, and get a permanent and long-lasting peace!"