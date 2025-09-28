Fox News asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday if he would approve the US 21-point plan to end the war in Gaza, to which he confirmed that Israel was working with the Americans to finalize the plan.

"We are working on it. It has not been finalized yet, but we are working with President Trump's team as we speak, and I hope we can make it a go. Because we want to free our hostages, and we want to get rid of Hamas rule and have them disarmed, Gaza demilitarized, and a new future set up for Gazans and Israelis, and for the whole region," Netanyahu affirmed.

The Prime Minister praised US President Trump as an "incredible ally of Israel. He's an incredible friend; we had nobody like him." He mentioned the recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital and the recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights during his first term, as well as the US strikes on the Iranian nuclear sites in June.

Rebutting claims that he controls the US President, Netanyahu stated, "President Trump does what he does because he decides what's in America's best interest. I've said this often, I don't decide a thing for President Trump. He is the most independent and amazing leader I've seen in all my years."

Axios reporter Barak Ravid, citing a source familiar with the matter, reported that White House Special Envoy for Peace Missions Steve Witkoff and President Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner are expected to meet on Sunday with Netanyahu in New York in an effort to bridge the remaining gaps around the plan for ending the war.

Ravid further reported that US President Donald Trump told him that the negotiations on the plan to end the war are in the "final stages."

He added that the President told him that the deal would open the door to a wider peace in the Middle East.