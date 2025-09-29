The families of 48 hostages still being held by the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza on Sunday sent a powerful letter to US President Donald Trump, ahead of his crucial Monday meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The families' urgent appeal comes after the President recently revealed a 21-point plan to bring the hostages home.

“Our families are suffering through an immense and terrifying ordeal,” the letter begins. “Your recognition of that fact and your steadfast dedication to returning our family members is something we will never forget.”

The families praised Trump’s consistent advocacy, noting, “Each day, you remind the world of the need to bring all 48 of our loved ones home and end this war once and for all.” They emphasized that the hostages “should have been released right when you came into office, just as you boldly demanded - yet here we are, still fighting for their freedom.”

The letter commends Trump’s remarks at the United Nations General Assembly and his diplomatic efforts, including convening Arab leaders to discuss Gaza’s future. “We are writing today to thank you for your comments and actions at the United Nations General Assembly and to give you encouragement and resolve as you continue to work through all the necessary steps to end this war.”

Referring to the potential deal mentioned by Trump on Friday, the families wrote, “We pray that the deal comes to fruition and that this ordeal will soon be coming to an end.”

They added, “You and you alone have the strength to push this deal to the finish line, and we are so grateful to have you in our corner.”

The families urged Trump to “stand firm against any attempts to sabotage the deal,” warning, “The stakes are too high, and our families have waited too long, for any interference to derail this progress.”

They also highlighted Trump’s UN address, quoting his call: “Instead of giving in to Hamas’s ransom demands, those who want peace should be united with one message: RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW!”

The letter concludes with a direct plea: “Please, Mr. President, don’t stop. We need you. 48 of our loved ones - our fathers, siblings, children - need you. We need our loved ones home.”