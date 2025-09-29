The IDF detected early Monday morning, at around 1:00 a.m., that a missile had been launched from Yemen toward Israeli territory.

Subsequently, sirens were activated in central Israel, including in Tel Aviv, and in communities in the Judean Foothills.

The IDF later updated that the missile was intercepted.

Magen David Adom said no calls were received following the missile launch.

This past Thursday evening, sirens were triggered across central Israel following the launch of a missile from Yemen. Within minutes of the IDF’s announcement identifying the missile, air defense systems successfully intercepted the threat.

The launch came just hours after the Israel Air Force conducted strikes in Yemen , utilizing dozens of aircraft and fighter jets to target assets of the Houthi terror regime’s security and intelligence apparatus, as well as military targets, in the Sanaa region deep within Yemen.

Among the targets struck were the Houthi General Staff’s command headquarters, facilities of the security and intelligence apparatus of the terror regime, the headquarters of the Houthi military propaganda department, and military camps where weapons and active military personnel of the terror regime were identified in the Sanaa area.