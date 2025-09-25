Dozens of Israel Air Force aircraft, directed by IDF intelligence, conducted strikes on Thursday against targets belonging to the Houthi regime's security and intelligence establishments in the Sanaa area deep in Yemen.

Among the targets struck were the Houthi General Staff Command Headquarters, compounds of the terrorist regime’s security and intelligence apparatus, the Houthis’ military public relations headquarters, and military camps where weapons and military operatives of the Houthi terrorist regime were identified in the Sanaa area.

According to the IDF, the strikes were carried out in response to repeated attacks by the Houthi terrorist regime against the State of Israel and its civilians, including the launching of UAVs and surface-to-surface missiles toward Israeli territory.

"The security and intelligence apparatus is one of the internal security mechanisms of the Houthi terrorist regime; it takes part in terrorist activities and directly contributes to military actions against the State of Israel that undermine stability in the Middle East. The security and intelligence apparatus is also involved in repressing regime opponents through the use of political prisons and torture," the military stated.

It further stated that "the military camps that were struck are used by the Houthi terrorist regime to store weapons and to plan and execute terrorist attacks against the State of Israel. The Houthi terrorist regime operate under Iranian direction and funding in order to harm the State of Israel and its allies. The regime exploits the maritime domain to project force and carry out terror activity against the global shipping and trade routes."

This was the 15th time the IDF struck targets in Yemen. A total of approximately 20 aircraft dropped over 65 munitions, the most used so far, on seven targets, 2,200 km away from Israel, including five occupied command centers and two weapons warehouses.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed the strike, stating: "We have just delivered a powerful strike against multiple terror targets belonging to the Houthi terror organization in Sanaa as part of operation 'Package Delivered.' The IDF struck several military camps, including a Houthi General Staff camp, eliminated dozens of Houthi terrorists, and destroyed UAV and weapons stockpiles. As I promised yesterday, whoever harms us will be struck sevenfold.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the strike in Yemen from the “Wing of Zion” state aircraft while en route to New York. He subsequently received continuous updates from the Defense Minister, the IDF Chief of Staff, and his Military Secretary.

More than 20 people were wounded shortly before the end of the Rosh Hashana holiday when a UAV struck a tourist center near the Mall Hayam mall.

Three of the victims were severely wounded and were airlifted from Yoseftal Hospital in Eilat to Soroka Medical Center in Be'er Sheva.

The UAV struck near the Club Hotel in the center of town. MDA reported casualties in the hotel lobby and the nearby restaurant.