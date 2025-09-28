זירת הפיגוע צילום: נדב גולדשטיין/TPS

An Israeli was wounded this afternoon (Sunday) by gunfire from a car near Kedumim. A Magen David Adom team treated him at the scene. MDA Director General Eli Bin updated that the victim in his 20s, was hit in the head and is seriously injured.

The terrorist who perpetrated the attack was neutralized on the scene.

The IDF commented: "A report was received of a terror attack in the area of the Jit Junction in the Samaria Brigade, the details are being checked." Significant Israeli forces were rushed to secure the scene.

This is a developing story. Details to follow.