תיעוד ממצלמות הגוף: טיפול ופינוי רפואי בעומק רצועת עזה צילום: דובר צה"ל

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Medical Corps, under the Technology and Logistics Branch, held its first National Conference on Military Medicine, showcasing research and initiatives in battlefield medicine, emergency response, and technological innovation. The event aimed to strengthen collaboration between military and civilian health systems and to develop new life-saving solutions for both combat and civilian environments.

During the conference, new footage from Operation Swords of Iron was unveiled, documenting medical operations carried out by IDF forces in the Gaza Strip. The video showed the evacuation of a soldier wounded in the head and leg, under fire, from the combat zone. The soldier remained conscious throughout the evacuation, first transported in a Namer armored personnel carrier and then airlifted by helicopter for hospital treatment.

A special panel featured former hostages Maxim Harkin and Shlomi Ziv, rescued in Operation Arnon, who shared their personal experiences with IDF Medical Corps teams upon their return to Israel.

The conference also served as a platform to present lessons learned and medical innovations developed during the past two years of multi-front combat. Discussions focused on how these advancements could be applied to future operational and humanitarian challenges.

Leading the event were Major General Rami Abudraham, Head of the Technology and Logistics Branch, and Brigadier General Dr. Zivon Aviad Bar, the IDF’s Chief Medical Officer. Among the attendees were Moshe Ben Siman-Tov, Director General of the Ministry of Health, along with senior representatives from the defense establishment, academia, industry, and Israel’s healthcare system.

אלוף רמי אבודרהם בכנס צילום: דובר צה"ל

Major General Abudraham highlighted the dedication and professionalism of the Medical Corps: “The story of our caregivers is not only one of personal heroism but of an entire system that operates on protocols written in blood-recognizing the critical importance of immediate medical response on the battlefield. In a complex, multi-front reality-on land, in the air, at sea, and beyond Israel’s borders-we must maintain absolute logistical superiority.”

He added: “In the past two years, we have developed new capabilities that have saved more than 600 soldiers. This success stems from close cooperation with hospitals, the Ministry of Health, and rehabilitation agencies. The resilience of our medical chain is central to our operational achievements. But we cannot stand still-we must continue learning, innovating, developing new technologies, and, above all, investing in our people.”