New details have surfaced about a 21-point peace proposal led by the United States to bring an end to the war in Gaza. According to the Saudi news outlet Al-Hadath, the plan outlines a multi-phase process involving a ceasefire, hostage and prisoner exchange, the gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces, and a framework for Gaza’s future governance and reconstruction.

The proposal begins with an immediate end to hostilities and the release of all Israeli hostages within 48 hours. In exchange, Israel would release thousands of Palestinian prisoners, including between 100 and 200 life-sentence prisoners. Humanitarian aid would be allowed to flow freely and without limit into Gaza through the United Nations and other international organizations. At the same time, the existing humanitarian fund operating in Gaza would be shut down.

As part of the security arrangements, Hamas would be required to surrender its weapons, which would be collected by a joint Arab and international force. The IDF would carry out a phased withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, though the proposal does not specify a clear timeline for this process. A demilitarized buffer zone of 500 to 1,000 meters would be created around Gaza to enhance security.

Following the cessation of hostilities, an Arab-international authority would temporarily take over the administration of Gaza at the request of the Palestinian Authority. A Palestinian committee, appointed by the PA, would be responsible for managing Gaza's internal affairs. Security within the territory would be maintained by Palestinian forces, operating under both Arab and international oversight.

The reconstruction of Gaza would be financed by Arab and international donors and is expected to take more than five years. Oversight of the rebuilding process would be handled by a dedicated international Arab union. Under the terms of the deal, Hamas leaders would be granted amnesty in return for relinquishing control and surrendering their weapons. The group would play no role in Gaza's future governance, which would ultimately be handed over to the "State of Palestine" after a transitional period.

Other key elements of the proposal include a U.S. guarantee that Israel will not annex territories in Judea and Samaria, a stipulation that Israel will not carry out further attacks on Qatar, and a provision prohibiting the forced displacement of Gaza’s civilian population.

U.S. President Donald Trump, writing on his Truth Social platform, confirmed the ongoing talks: "I am pleased to report that we are having very inspired and productive discussions with the Middle Eastern Community concerning Gaza. Intense negotiations have been going on for four days, and will continue for as long as necessary in order to get a Successfully Completed Agreement. All of the Countries within the Region are involved, Hamas is very much aware of these discussions, and Israel has been informed at all levels, including Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu. There is more Goodwill and Enthusiasm for getting a Deal done, after so many decades, than I have ever seen before. Everyone is excited to put this period of Death and Darkness behind them. It is an Honor to be a part of this Negotiation. We must get the Hostages back, and get a PERMANENT AND LONGLASTING PEACE!"