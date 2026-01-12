Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi contacted White House envoy Steve Witkoff over the weekend, as tensions rose following President Trump’s warnings of possible military action against the Iranian regime, according to a report by Axios.

The report cited two sources familiar with the matter who said the outreach appeared aimed at easing tensions with the US or delaying potential steps by Washington to further weaken the regime. The contact is seen as an indication that a direct communication channel between Tehran and Washington remains active despite the ongoing deadlock in nuclear talks and public exchanges of threats.

According to one source, Araghchi and Witkoff discussed the possibility of holding a meeting in the coming days, though it was not clear whether the communication took place by phone or text. The White House and the State Department declined to comment, Axios reported.

President Trump said Sunday that Iran had reached out a day earlier and suggested renewed nuclear negotiations. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump said a meeting was being arranged but stressed that the US was also considering action in light of recent developments.

Vice President JD Vance said last week that Washington remains open to negotiations on a new nuclear agreement, emphasizing that Tehran should engage seriously with the US regarding its nuclear program.

An Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman confirmed on Monday that communication between Araghchi and the US special envoy is ongoing, adding that contacts are also taking place through Swiss mediation. He claimed that messages from Washington have been inconsistent.

Meanwhile, Trump is expected to convene his national security team on Tuesday to review options related to supporting the protests in Iran and increasing pressure on the regime. He said the administration is examining what he described as “very strong options."