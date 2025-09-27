The IDF's Intelligence Directorate on Saturday night revealed that in the days leading up to late Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah's elimination, he chose to remain in a bunker built with Iranian technology.

"Nasrallah remained in place and tried to plan counterattacks," the Directorate noted.

The Intelligence Directorate added that in the days preceding the elimination of Hassan Nasrallah, following the beeper operation and the elimination of Ibrahim Aqil, the leader of the Hezbollah terrorist organization remained in place, unaware that he was the next target for elimination.

In the days before his elimination, Nasrallah attempted to rebuild the organization’s capabilities and to plan counterattacks, but each was quickly foiled.

In his remarks during the moments following the elimination, IAF commander Tomer Bar promised, “We will reach them all, continue with the same professionalism, maintain the same composure, we are on the right path.”

In the midst of Nasrallah’s efforts to restore Hezbollah’s capabilities, the precise intelligence gathered by the Intelligence Directorate over the years enabled accurate identification of the location of his secret bunker, which was constructed using Iranian technology and remained highly compartmentalized, even within the organization’s most inner circles.

Exactly one year ago, on September 27th 2024, at 18:21, as part of Operation “New Order” and with precise intelligence direction, the Israeli Air Force struck the bunker with 83 bombs simultaneously.

The strike resulted in the elimination of Hassan Nasrallah, leader of the Hezbollah terrorist organization, together with Ali Karkhi, Commander of the Southern Front, and additional senior commanders present in Hezbollah’s underground headquarters in Beirut.

During Hassan Nastallah’s 32-year reign as the Secretary-General of Hezbollah, he was responsible for the murder of many Israeli civilians and soldiers, and the planning and execution of thousands of terrorist activities. He was responsible for directing and executing terrorist attacks around the world in which civilians of various nationalities were murdered. Nasrallah was the central decision-maker and the strategic leader of the organization.

The Hezbollah terrorist organization, headed by Hassan Nasrallah, joined the Hamas terrorist organization in its war against the State of Israel on October 8th. Since then, Hezbollah has been continuing its ongoing and unprovoked attacks on the citizens of the State of Israel, dragging the State of Lebanon and the entire region into a wider escalation.