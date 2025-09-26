The Hostages and Missing Families Forum on Friday issued a scathing response to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s address at the United Nations General Assembly , accusing him of endangering the lives of the 48 hostages still held by Hamas.

“For 721 days, Hamas, the terrorist organization responsible for the horrors of October 7th, has held 48 hostages captive,” the Forum stated. “Netanyahu's call to 'finish the job' and continue fighting endangers the very people we're fighting to save. Every day of continued war puts the living hostages at greater risk and threatens the recovery of those who have been murdered. We have seen with our own eyes the horrific price of prolonged military action.”

The Forum contrasted Netanyahu’s stance with that of President Donald Trump, who has called for an immediate end to the war and the release of all hostages. “Netanyahu's insistence on prolonging this conflict and undermining negotiations directly contradicts President Trump's demand. Time and again, he has chosen to squander every opportunity to bring them home.”

Netanyahu’s symbolic gesture at the UN - reading the names of living hostages - was met with outrage. “Prime Minister Netanyahu flew all the way to New York to deliver a message to the hostages: 'The people of Israel are with you!' But his actions on that very stage revealed the hollow nature of these words,” the Forum said. “While President Trump consistently acknowledges all hostages, both the living and those who have been murdered, Netanyahu chose to read only the names of the living hostages. The families of all 48 hostages are outraged by this erasure. There are 48 hostages in Gaza, not 20.”

The Forum concluded with a call to action: “Words without action are meaningless. It is time to honor the will of the people, heed President Trump's call, and secure an immediate agreement that will return all 48 hostages and end this war before it's too late.”

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)