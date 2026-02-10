Hamas captivity survivor Eliya Cohen, who was freed in a February 2025 prisoner swap deal, responded on social media to Hamas' claims that a bill to imposing the death penalty on terrorists would be illegal.

Hamas has claimed that the bill, which is being advanced by Otzma Yehudit, is "a serious violation of international treaties."

In an Instagram post, Cohen wrote, "I would propose a law that would give the hostages the honor of pressing the button that kills them."

Later in his post, he wrote: "Raping, murdering, crushing heads, mutilating bodies, burning babies, kidnapping civilians, and torturing them 24/7 - that isn't a violation of the international treaty?"

"I would actually propose a law that would give the honor to the freed hostages and to the bereaved families to press the button that kills them."