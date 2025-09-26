A Channel 12 News poll released Thursday evening shows that Likud continues to lead as the largest party in the Knesset with 24 seats.

"Bennett 2026," the new party led by former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, ranks second with 19 seats - down two seats from the previous week's poll.

Yisrael Beytenu, led by Avigdor Liberman, and The Democrats, led by Yair Golan, each receive 11 seats. The Yashar party, headed by former IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot, continues its decline, dropping to 8 seats after previously polling as high as 12.

Shas, led by Aryeh Deri, holds steady at 9 seats. Yair Lapid’s Yesh Atid drops to 8 seats, while United Torah Judaism, led by Yitzhak Goldknopf, secures 7 seats. Hadash-Ta’al and Ra’am, headed by Mansour Abbas, each receive 5 seats, as does Otzma Yehudit. The Religious Zionist Party, led by Bezalel Smotrich, crosses the electoral threshold with 4 seats.

The Reservists’ Party, recently launched by former minister Yoaz Hendel, also garners 4 seats, placing it at the edge of the electoral threshold.

Parties that fail to pass the threshold include Balad and Blue and White, led by Benny Gantz.

In terms of political blocs: the Netanyahu bloc stands at 49 seats, the Arab parties collectively hold 10, and the anti-Netanyahu bloc reaches 57. With the addition of the Reservists’ Party, the anti-Netanyahu bloc would secure a majority with 61 seats.