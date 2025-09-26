Senior officials in the Hamas terrorist organization have stated that the group is prepared to adopt a positive stance toward proposals raised in ceasefire negotiations and discussions regarding the future of the Gaza Strip.

According to a report in the Al-Sharq Al-Awsat newspaper, the officials expressed optimism that progress could be achieved in the coming days toward securing a temporary ceasefire. Such an arrangement, they said, could serve as a stepping stone toward a permanent agreement, supported by guarantees from the United States and other international actors.

The discussions, which are being conducted through mediators, reportedly focus on several key issues: ending the fighting, reconstruction of the Gaza Strip, delivery of humanitarian aid, and reaching a political arrangement concerning the Strip's future governance.

The Hamas officials further indicated that the organization would not oppose relinquishing control over Gaza. They voiced hope that the United States would demonstrate a serious commitment to advancing efforts to end the war.

At a joint press conference on Thursday with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, US President Donald Trump said an international effort is underway to bring an end to the hostilities in Gaza and to secure a hostage release deal.

"I had a great meeting with [Middle East] leaders... at UNGA - and I think we're close to getting some kind of a deal done. We want to get the hostages back. I have to get the hostages back," President Trump stated.

When asked whether he and Erdogan were aligned on the Gaza conflict, Trump responded, "Well, I don't know his stance, I can't tell you about that."