A senior officer in Hamas’ security apparatus was assassinated this morning (Sunday) in the Al-Maghazi "refugee camp" in the central Gaza Strip.

According to reports, the individual killed was Ahmad Zamzam, who served as the internal security official for Hamas in the central refugee camps of Gaza.

The Saudi channel Al-Hadath reported that the operation was carried out by an “IDF special forces unit” operating inside the Strip. However, an Israeli security source denied this, stating that it was not an Israeli operation.

Hamas’ Interior Ministry issued an official statement saying that armed individuals assassinated Zamzam this morning while he was in the Al-Maghazi camp.

The statement added that one suspect involved in the incident had been arrested, and Hamas’ security apparatus has opened an investigation into the circumstances of the assassination.

Meanwhile, yesterday the IDF eliminated Ra’ad Sa’ad, a senior commander in Hamas’ military wing, in an Air Force strike in western Gaza City.

Sa’ad had spent a long period hiding in the tunnel network around the city, but in the early afternoon he left for a drive - and when he reached the area of Al-Nabulsi Square, his vehicle was struck by more than one missile. His bodyguards were also killed.

According to security sources, Sa’ad was considered one of the deputies to Izz al-Din al-Haddad and effectively served as head of the operations division and chief of rocket, mortar, and anti-tank missile production.

He was involved in high-level decision-making within Hamas’ military wing, held extensive intelligence knowledge and was deeply familiar with the tunnel infrastructure. In November 2023, the IDF offered an $800,000 reward for information leading to his capture, in leaflets dropped over Gaza. In June last year, there was an attempt to assassinate him, but he survived.