תיעוד מהשמדת המתחם דובר צה"ל

IDF troops of the 401st Brigade are operating in Gaza City as part of the effort to dismantle Hamas’ terror infrastructure in the area.

Earlier on Thursday, during the operation, IDF troops located and dismantled a significant, manned Hamas combat compound.

Inside, they found large quantities of weapons, including approximately 20 explosive devices of various types, dozens of grenades, and assorted firearms, as well as stolen humanitarian aid.

In addition, the troops uncovered an underground passage that connected several operational apartments used by Hamas terrorists.