A man aged approximately 30 was killed was killed Thursday evening in a head-on collision between a private Israeli car and a Palestinian Authority truck on Route 60, between the communities of Ofra and Givat Assaf, near the Tarifi quarries.

Magen David Adom (MDA) medics and paramedics called to the scene provided initial medical treatment to a man who was critically injured and suffered multi-system injuries.

Following resuscitation efforts, they were forced to declare his death at the scene of the crash.

Forces from the Judea and Samaria District Police are at the scene directing traffic and investigating the circumstances of the collision. At this stage, Route 60 is blocked in both directions between Givat Assaf and Ofra.

Police have urged drivers to avoid the area and use alternative routes, in accordance with the instructions of the forces on the ground.