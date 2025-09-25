The Jewish People Policy Institute (JPPI) has published its annual assessment of the state of the Jewish people in Israel and the Diaspora for the year 5785 (2024/25). The report was presented to the President of the State of Israel, Isaac Herzog, and to the Government of Israel.

The report, serving as a central tool for policy-making by decision-makers, presents a comprehensive and updated picture of Israel and the Jewish people worldwide: geopolitical, social, demographic, and identity trends, alongside strategic recommendations for the coming years, based on in-depth analyses by JPPI experts.

This year’s assessment points to worsening or negative trends in almost all indicators describing the current reality of Israel and the Jewish people. Nonetheless, the report includes a series of strategic recommendations and possible courses of action to confront today’s challenges.

JPPI Gauges of Jewish Well-Being 2024-2025

At the heart of the Annual Assessment are JPPI’s Gauges of Jewish Well-Being - six key drivers that shape the future of Israel and the Jewish people: Demography, Cohesion, Geopolitics, the Israel-U.S. Relationship, Resilience, and Identity. Each gauge measures whether the Jewish people are in decline, troubled, maintaining, prospering, or thriving.

• Demography remains stable and positive, with Jewish population growth led by Israel, though emigration of young, secular Israelis has risen.

• Cohesion has weakened, as unity after October 7 gave way to renewed polarization over the war, hostage negotiations, and the Haredi draft exemption.

• Geopolitics reflects mounting international isolation, with growing criticism of Israel, legal challenges, and moves toward recognition of Palestine.

• Israel-U.S. Relationship remains Israel’s most important anchor, strengthened by joint operations and strategic alignment, but fragile amid political polarization.

• Resilience has declined sharply under two converging pressures: the surge of antisemitism across the West and intensifying international lawfare, including ICC warrants against Israeli leaders.

• Identity is strained, with strong Diaspora solidarity through fundraising and volunteering, but growing estrangement among progressive and younger Jews.

Taken together, the gauges show that the well-being of the Jewish people has deteriorated in 2024-2025, as resilience, cohesion, and identity decline under the combined weight of war, antisemitism, and diplomatic pressure.

President Herzog responded: “This is a troubling and alarming report with many challenges definitely following October 7 and the impact on Jewish communities all over the world. What’s most important for us is Jewish resilience, the ability of all communities to function and flourish amidst these challenges, and of course, keep the centrality of Israel in their heart and in their deeds, and most importantly, to see our hostages back home and an end to the war.”

JPPI President Prof. Yedidia Stern added: “Israel stands at a crossroads: massive security achievements have opened a regional window of opportunity, but without a political horizon and without addressing the internal crisis, the country risks sliding into prolonged strategic isolation. The key challenge is to restore public trust and create a new social compact, based on a fair distribution of burdens and pragmatic constitutional reform.”

JPPI's strategic recommendations include:

• Define a clear political objective for the “day after” in Gaza—rehabilitation and transfer of governance in the Strip to bolster international legitimacy.

• Restrain extremist rhetoric in government and halt declarations about “expulsion” or “destruction.”

• Launch a proactive diplomatic initiative toward Europe, Asia, and moderate Arab states.

• Integrate Diaspora Jewry into Israel’s decision-making through regular institutionalized forums.

•Adopt a “thin constitution” and reform the system of government, including resolution of haredi conscription.

• Strengthen ties with the new Israeli Diaspora through civil society organizations.

• Adapt absorption services for immigrants from Western countries, in light of the global antisemitism wave.

• Develop a national plan to combat antisemitism, led by Israel as the nation-state of the Jewish people.

• Establish international study tracks at Israeli universities to attract Jewish students.