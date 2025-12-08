Fourteen American colleges and universities have received failing "F" grades for their response to antisemitism on campus under a new report from the StopAntisemitism organization, the New York Post reported.

The failing schools include Brown, Columbia, Harvard, MIT, The New School, Northwestern, Pomona College, Portland State, UC Berkeley, UC Davis, University of Oregon, UPenn, University of Washington, and Yale.

The report also found that nearly 40% of Jewish students said that they had to hide their Jewish identities on campus and more than 60% said that were blamed for alleged Israeli crimes.

58% of respondents stated that they had experienced antisemitism themselves while on campus.

StopAntisemitism founder Liora Rez stated: “This report exposes a disturbing and undeniable reality. Antisemitism on American college campuses is systemic and tolerated, and in many cases enabled by the very institutions tasked with protecting our American kids."

“The schools that received Fs in the report have become ground zero for antisemitism in American higher education,” she added. “These institutions pride themselves on being moral and intellectually elite, yet they repeatedly fail to protect Jewish students from harassment, intimidation, hostility, and real violence.”