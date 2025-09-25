The first rains of winter 2025-2026 have fallen, breaking a 93-year record for September rainfall.

Until Thursday, September 12, 1932 held the record for the greatest quantity of rainfall ever recorded in September in Israel, with 95.7 mm on a single day. Now, over 100 mm has fallen within 24 hours in the Nahariya area, with nearly 100 mm falling within just an hour and a half.

While 86 mm fell within one hour in Nahariya, Shavei Zion saw 74 mm in an hour, and Akko (Acre) 52 mm. Kfar Hasidim saw 25 mm in one hour.

Shavei Zion also recorded 30 mm within half an hour, and 54 mm since Wednesday.

The heavy rainfall in Nahariya caused flooding, which is being handled by the local authorities.

Afula also saw its first rainfall, though no records were broken.

תיעוד: גשם ראשון יורד בעיר עפולה צילום: שירה הרשקופ/TPS

The rain is expected to cease towards evening. On Friday, temperatures are expected to rise slightly, and Saturday will see heavy heat.