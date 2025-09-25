The IDF cleared for publication on Thursday morning that Staff Sergeant Chalachew Shimon Demalash, aged 21, from Be'er Sheva, a soldier in the 932nd Battalion, Nahal Brigade, fell during combat in northern Gaza.

The incident in which Demalash fell occurred on Wednesday around 6:00 p.m. during an operation by the 162nd Division in northern Gaza City.

During the fighting, soldiers from the 932nd Battalion of the Nahal Brigade were attacked by gunfire, likely from a sniper. Demalash was critically injured, and the medical team was later forced to pronounce him dead.

The total number of fallen soldiers since the star of the war stands at 912.

During the Rosh Hashanah holiday, the IDF cleared for publication that Major Shahar Netanel Bozaglo, aged 27, from Migdal Haemek, a company commander in the Armored Corps 77th Battalion, 7th Brigade, fell during combat in the northern Gaza Strip.

Maj. Bozaglo, from the 77th Battalion combat team, was operating on Monday morning in the southern area of Gaza City under the Golani Brigade as part of the 36th Company's forces in the city. Terrorists ambushed the forces, launched an RPG at the tank, and the officer was critically wounded.

He later succumbed to his wounds at Soroka Hospital in Be'er Sheva.