Politicians from all sides of Israel's political spectrum expressed their happiness, pain, and relief that the last hostage had finally been returned from Gaza.

President Isaac Herzog marked the return by removing the yellow ribbon pin he had worn to symbolize the struggle to bring hostages home, and thanked all those involved in recovering Gvili’s body for burial in Israel.

הנשיא הרצוג מסיר את סמל החטופים בית הנשיא

Prime Minister Netanyahu announced the return of the body: "I informed the Gvili family that he is currently on his way home. We promised to bring everyone back, and we brought them back, to the last of them. This is a huge achievement for the IDF, for the State of Israel, and for the citizens of the state."

ראש הממשלה מודיע: אותרה גופתו של החלל החטוף רן גואילי באדיבות I24NEWS

He also recited the "Shehecheyanu" blessing in the Knesset plenum, the traditional Jewish blessing upon receiving joyful tidings.

Defense Minister Israel Katz commented said that it was "A painful moment of closure with the return of the last hostage from the Gaza Strip to Israeli soil. This moment underscores the State of Israel’s commitment to its soldiers and citizens to bring everyone home. This is our mutual responsibility."

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, whose office includes the Israel Police in which Ran served, said the return of Ran Gvili’s body was an emotionally complex moment, combining deep grief with relief. He called Ran a hero who gave his life to save others and said the police, the ministry, and the entire nation bowed their heads in salute to him. Ben Gvir pledged continued support for the family now that Ran had finally come home.

Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said: "The vow has been fulfilled. The last fallen hostage, Ran Gvili of blessed memory, who fell in battle at Kibbutz Alumim, has been brought home and will be laid to rest in Israel. I commend the IDF soldiers and all the security forces for their tremendous efforts."

"On Oct. 7th, Ran was on leave while waiting to undergo surgery. Despite this, he rushed to the Gaza envelope to defend his country and his people. First to go, last to return. We will never forget Ran. May his memory be a blessing."

Opposition Leader Yair Lapid welcomed the completion of the identification process and said Ran Gvili, the last hostage held in Gaza, would finally be laid to rest in Israel. He sent his condolences to the family and praised the security forces for their efforts to bring him home.

Gadi Eisenkot, chairman of the "Yashar! with Eisenkot" party, welcomed the return of Ran Gvili’s body from Gaza, saying it was a moment in which “the heart breaks and heals at the same time." He described the operation as a reflection of the essence of Israeli society, which does not forget, does not give up, and brings everyone home. Eisenkot thanked IDF soldiers and security forces for risking their lives and expressed condolences to the family.

Shas chairman Aryeh Deri said the return of Ran Gvili was a moment of deep pain but also of moral and Jewish closure. He praised the dedication of the security forces and said Israel’s commitment to its sons, in life and in death, sets it apart.

MK Limor Sonn Har-Melech (Otzma Yehudit) wrote: "This is a defining moment in the story of our nation. We are committed today to return and conquer Gaza, to settle it with Jews and to expel all our enemies from there. Any plan that does not include expulsion, conquest and settlement is a plan that will bring further disasters upon the State of Israel and its citizens, even if Trump asks otherwise."

Deputy Foreign Minister MK Sharren Haskel wrote: "I salute and thank our security forces and the IDF for the determined operation to bring home the last of our hostages from the Gaza Strip. The return of Master Sergeant Ran Gvili, of blessed memory, to a Jewish burial in Israel is a necessary closure for his family and the fulfillment of our moral duty to our warriors and their families. This is the first step in the rehabilitation of Israeli society."

"The memory of the heroes who sacrificed their lives for the security of the state cannot be measured in words. Now it is our duty to ensure that their sacrifice was not in vain. Our oath of “Never Again" obliges us to act for the complete demilitarization of the Gaza Strip, to guarantee the security of Israel’s citizens and future generations-without hesitation and without compromise."

Israel's ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, tweeted: "No one is left behind. The late Sergeant First Class Ran Gvili, who left his home to fight for Israel on October 7, is coming home. The State of Israel did not give up on him, and did not give up on even a single hostage. Everyone is home. While the UN chose silence in the face of terrorism, the State of Israel acted responsibly, with clear determination to complete the mission."

IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir spoke with the Gvili family following the identification of their son in northern Gaza. He said the IDF had upheld its promise not to leave anyone behind and noted that soldiers and the entire nation were moved by Ran’s return for proper Jewish burial.

Police Commissioner Daniel Levi spoke with Itzik Gvili, the father of Ran Gvili, and updated him on the details of the return of his son's body. The Commissioner sent his condolences on behalf of the Israel Police and emphasized Ran's determination and heroism in protecting other citizens at the cost of his own life. "Ran was found whole, with his uniform," he told the family. "You will receive your son back the same way he went out to fight."

US President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social: "Just recovered the last Hostage body in GAZA. Thus, got back ALL 20 of the living Hostages, and ALL of the Dead! AMAZING JOB! Most thought of it as an impossible thing to do. Congratulations to my great team of Champions!!! President DJT."

The US Ambassadors to Israel and the UN - Mike Huckabee and Mike Walz - both tweeted to celebrate the news. Huckabee declared it "One of the most wonderful bits of news in a long time! ALL hostages home!" He later shared a photo of himself removing his yellow ribbon pin.

מייק האקבי צילום: יואב דודקביץ, TPS

Walz wrote that he had met the Gvili family personally and recounted praying with them for their son's return.

Jared Kushner tweeted: "The successful recovery of Police Officer Ran Gvili’s body in Gaza closes one of the darkest chapters of the Middle East conflict. For the first time since 2014 there are no Israeli hostages held in Gaza. All 20 live hostages and all 28 deceased hostages in Gaza have now been returned home."

"Under President Trump's leadership, Steve Witkoff and I worked closely with the CIA, Netanyahu and his team, the IDF, Egypt’s GIS, Turkey, Qatar, and many cooperative Gazans to make possible this unthinkable outcome. Coordination and trust were built between individuals and organizations where none previously existed. This produced tangible results."

"Helping the people of Gaza start a new chapter free from the tyranny of Hamas is a critical mission to prevent future death and destruction for Israelis and Palestinians. This will also eliminate a flashpoint manipulated by disingenuous actors to mobilized antisemitism and other forms of division and hatred."

"We are trying new approaches, hoping to achieve new outcomes. This is an end, but also a new beginning."

The Tikva Forum issued a statement expressing deep sorrow alongside a sense of closure for the Gvili family and the nation. The forum praised Ran Gvili’s heroism and thanked the security forces and the government for returning the last fallen hostage of the Swords of Iron war.

Released hostage Bar Kupershtein wrote: "Rani is coming home to a proper Jewish burial. This is a moment of painful closure. Rani is a hero of Israel, who went out first to fight. In Judaism there is a deep value of final respect, of not leaving a person without a name, without a place, without a grave. As someone who returned from captivity, I know what uncertainty is. But I know one more thing: the most difficult uncertainty is that of the families."

"When I was in captivity, my family lived this pain every day, without answers and without peace. Finally, no family in Israel will have to ask anymore. To struggle. To pray for the return of their son. This is a moment when we can say: We have done our human and Jewish duty, and we have not given up, a special thanks to the soldiers of the IDF. My family and I embrace the Gvili family, share their grief, and support them."

Leah and Simcha Goldin, the parents of the late Hadar Goldin, tweeted: "Today the state fulfilled its duty to its citizens, soldiers and police officers. We have returned to the value of comradeship - we do not abandon the dead, the wounded or the living. Until the last hostage. Hadar is smiling down at us."

Rabbi Doron Perez, father of the fallen Captain Daniel Perez, who was returned to Israel about three months ago, chairman of the World Mizrachi Movement and president of the World Zionist Organization, removed his yellow ribbon pin as well.

הרב דורון פרץ מסיר את סיכת החטופים צילום: דוברות

"We are honored to live in a country that does everything and sends all soldiers to bring everyone home. We may be the smallest country, but we are the biggest family," said Rabbi Perez.