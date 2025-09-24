The IDF cleared for publication during the Rosh Hashana holiday that Major Shahar Netanel Bozaglo, aged 27, from Migdal Haemek, a company commander in the Armored Corps 77th Battalion, 7th Brigade, fell during combat in the northern Gaza Strip.

Maj. Bozaglo, from the 77th Battalion combat team, was operating on Monday morning in the southern area of Gaza City under the Golani Brigade as part of the 36th Company's forces in the city. Terrorists ambushed the forces, launched an RPG at the tank, and the officer was critically wounded. He later succumbed to his wounds at Soroka Hospital in Be'er Sheva.

Since the onset of the war, 911 soldiers have fallen, 465 of them since the begining of the ground offensive in the Gaza Strip.