The Prime Minister’s Office confirmed on Wednesday evening that security agreement negotiations are ongoing with Syria.

“Negotiations with Syria are taking place. Their conclusion is contingent on ensuring the interests of Israel, which include, inter alia, the demilitarization of south-western Syria and preserving the safety and security of the Druze in Syria,” the statement read.

Earlier, Blue and White leader Benny Gantz called for advancing a security agreement with Syria, emphasizing the need for clear conditions.

“I support striving for a security agreement with Syria under U.S. backing—I have said so in the past and I say so again today. But we must remember: Syria is not thousands of kilometers away. It is an enemy state on our border. Therefore, any agreement must ensure: 1. Israel must remain at critical points in Syria to protect the Golan residents; 2. Israel must maintain freedom of action against threats near the border and other threats, as we did in the previous operations; 3. Israel must protect our Druze brothers and other allies,” Gantz said.

He added, “I warn: Turkey’s goal is to build octopus-like networks as Iran has done. This cannot be allowed. A security agreement must enable us to defend ourselves—on the border and beyond, for the Golan residents, and for our allies.”

Earlier, Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharra addressed the UN General Assembly, criticizing Israel.

“Israel’s policy acts contrary to the international stance supporting Syria and its people, attempting to exploit the transitional phase. We are open to dialogue and diplomacy to overcome Israeli violations and are committed to upholding the 1974 ceasefire agreement,” al-Sarra said.