Eilat Police opened an investigation on Saturday against an 88-year-old terminally ill resident of the city after a report was received regarding an alleged murder over 50 years ago.

According to the report, in 1974, the father allegedly caused the death of his five-year-old son by drowning him in the sea.

The father, who was in his 30s at the time, is suspected of taking the five-year-old's life by drowning him. Upon receiving the report, the officers from the Eilat Precinct arrested the suspect, and he will be brought before the Eilat Magistrates' Court on Sunday for his detention to be extended.

The father arrived at the city's police station on Saturday and claimed that he wants to "clean his conscience' and admit to his son's murder. He explained that he did so because his son suffered from cerebral palsy and he felt pity for him.

The father served 11 years in prison after he was indicted in 1976 for murdering his wife. The wife's body was found charred in a burnt car on the Arava Highway, and at first it was suspected that she was killed in a car accident. Later, it was found that she had been murdered.