With intelligence guidance from the Israeli Navy and the Intelligence Directorate, the Israeli Air Force eliminated Iyad Abu Yosef, deputy commander of Hamas' Naval Police, in a precision strike in the Central Camps.

Yosef took part in the invasion of Israel and the brutal massacre carried out by Hamas on October 7th. During the combat in the Gaza Strip he planned ambushes against IDF troops and was involved in securing terrorist organization’s assets in the Gaza Strip.

His elimination constitutes a significant blow to the capabilities of Hamas' Naval Police, which serves to collect intelligence on IDF troops and to enforce maritime control for the terrorist organization's military wing.

Since the start of Operation "Gideon's Chariots II", the Israeli Navy has operated to eliminate infrastructure and key personnel of Hamas’ Naval Police, in close cooperation with the troops on the ground and through real time in coordination with the ground troops and the Israeli Air Force.

Sailors of the 916th fleet of the Israeli Navy constitute an important operational component of the ground operation in the Gaza Strip; the unit provides naval fire support and rapid operational action from the sea, air, and land.