IDF troops have eliminated the Gaza structure from which two rockets were fired towards Israel on Sunday.

In operations guided by IDF and ISA intelligence, IDF troops continue operational activity against the terrorist organizations throughout the Gaza Strip.

On Sunday, as part of the IDF’s activity in Gaza City, IDF troops struck the military structure from which Hamas terrorists had launched two rockets toward the areas of Lakhish and Ashdod.

Additionally, over the past day, IDF troops eliminated approximately 15 terrorists who operated near the troops and dismantled military infrastructure sites that were used by Hamas.

Also on Sunday, IDF troops in Gaza City struck a weapons manufacturing facility. In addition, the troops identified a terrorist cell operating near them, posing a threat to them, and swiftly directed an IAF aircraft that eliminated the terrorists.

In the Khan Yunis and Rafah areas, IDF troops identified several terrorists operating in a military structure, and IAF aircraft swiftly struck the terrorists.