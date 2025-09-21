Israel is considering several retaliatory actions against the UK, Australia, and Canada's declaration recognizing a Palestinian state, and will probably enact partial sovereignty on Judea and Samaria, sources close to the Prime Minister said on Sunday.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet next week with US President Donald Trump and will attempt to coordinate the Israeli response with him, aiming to stop the recognition on the one hand, without significantly harming the Abraham Accords, on the other.

Channel 12 reported that Saudi Arabia threatened Israel that enacting sovereignty would carry widespread implications.

At the same time, the cabinet ministers are pressing Netanyahu to respond by enacting sovereignty. The Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben-Gvir, has declared that he will propose applying sovereignty to Judea and Samaria at the next Cabinet meeting.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich stated, "The days of the British mandate are over. The only response to this anti-Israeli step is sovereignty over the homeland of the Jewish people in Judea and Samaria and the removal of the delusional idea of a Palestinian state from the agenda forever. Mr. Prime Minister, this is the time, and it is in your hands."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded to the declaration earlier on Sunday: "I have a clear message for those leaders who recognize a Palestinian state after the terrible October 7th Massacre: you are giving a huge reward for terror. I have another message for you: It won't happen. A Palestinian state will not be created west of the Jordan.

"For years, I have prevented the establishment of this terror state against tremendous pressure from home and abroad. We have done this with determination and with astute statesmanship. Moreover, we have doubled the Jewish settlement in Judea and Samaria, and we will continue on this path. The answer to the recent attempt to force on us a terror state in the heart of our land will be given after my return from the US. Just wait," Netanyahu stated.