US Vice President JD Vance, in an interview with Fox News on Sunday, touched on the current negotiations to end the war in Gaza and the administration's plans as to who would rule the region, as well as Judea and Samaria.

According to Vance, "There is a very complicated negotiation happening between Arab leaders, the Israelis, and the Trump administration, led by Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. These conversations are happening as we speak."

He shared that he "thinks the President's optimism is warranted here. I feel more optimistic about where we are now than where we had been at any point in the last eight months."

This being said, he added, "These things can be derailed at the very last minute. So while I remain very hopeful, I'm cautious."

Laying out the basic outline of the deal, he stated: "We want all the hostages to come home, we want Hamas to no longer be a terror threat to Israel, and we want to bring the humanitarian aid in to the people who are caught up in the conflict."

Regarding the question of Gaza on the day after, the Vice President said that he bleives that the President has been clear that "he wants Gaza to be controlled by the people who live there, he wants the West Bank to be controlled by the people who live there, and he wants the terrorist networks that are around the Israelis to be dismantled so that they could no longer pose a threat to Israel, especially the innocent civilians who live in Israel."