Australian Opposition Leader Sussan Ley told Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar that her party would overturn the current government's recognition of a Palestinian state if elected to power.

In a phone conversation on Monday, Ley expressed disappointment over the Labor government's move, calling it a break from longstanding bipartisan consensus. She emphasized that recognition of a Palestinian state should only follow a negotiated two-state solution, not come unilaterally. "Now is the wrong time while Hamas holds hostages and while conflict still rages," she said.

Ley also raised concerns about rising antisemitism in Australia, the humanitarian toll of the ongoing conflict, and voiced her hope for the safe return of hostages and an immediate ceasefire. She stressed that the Liberal-National Coalition would continue to "stand firmly with Israel and oppose reckless decisions that reward terrorists."

Foreign Minister Sa'ar thanked Ley for her clear stance, noting her commitment to reverse Canberra's recognition of a Palestinian state if the opposition were to form a government. He outlined Israel’s objectives in the Gaza war and highlighted efforts to facilitate the flow of humanitarian aid under difficult circumstances.

Sa'ar further underscored Israel's distinction between the Australian government and the Australian people, saying Israel values the many friends it has in the country. He invited Ley to visit Israel.