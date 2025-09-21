The IDF reports that so far, more than 550,000 Gazans have left Gaza City and moved southward. At the same time, the 162nd, 98th, and 36th Divisions have completed their entry into Gaza City and begun operating in Hamas’ strongholds within the city.

The report was accompanied by satellite photos showing the heavy traffic on the designated evacuation routes.

The report further stated that as part of Hamas's modus operandi, the IDF identified attempts to prevent civilians from moving south, which is in violation of international law, while exploiting the civilian population as human shields for terrorist activity.

"In recent weeks, the IDF, led by the Southern Command, launched a wide-scale operation to warn the civilian population for their safety, to distance them from areas of combat through a range of operational tools, including voice messages, leaflet drops, text messages, and phone calls," the IDF stated.

"The IDF has also announced the humanitarian area in Khan Yunis and is leading an extensive effort to adapt humanitarian infrastructure in southern Gaza, including expanding field hospitals, repairing and connecting water pipelines and desalination facilities, as well as a continued supply of food, tents, medicine, and medical equipment to the area."