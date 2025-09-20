In recent days, troops from the IDF's 98th Division have been working to expand their operations in the city.

The soldiers have eliminated more than 30 terrorists and are creating a corridor to enable the movement of the civilian population southward for their safety.

During the operations, the troops located submachine guns and ammunition hidden in civilian structures.

In addition, the troops discovered tunnel shafts, underground tunnel routes, and cameras used by terrorist organizations for surveillance and intelligence gathering on ground operating troops.

IDF forces operating in Gaza City IDF spokesperson

Throughout the ground operation, the divisional fire command center, in coordination with the Israeli Air Force and the Intelligence Directorate, struck more than 120 terrorist targets, including military structures, terrorists of various ranks, observation posts, and more.