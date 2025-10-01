תיעוד מפעילות עוצבת הקומנדו בעיר עזה דובר צה"ל

Over the past 24 hours, troops of the Commando Brigade, under the command of the 98th Division, launched an extensive ground operation in Gaza City as part of Operation “Gideon’s Chariots II.”

The troops are operating in a dense urban combat environment, combining advanced detection-and-strike capabilities, covert operations, and integrated intelligence gathering abilities that enabled them to locate and kill Hamas terrorist cells.

During the operation, the troops identified several terrorist compounds that had been hastily abandoned by the enemy during its withdrawal from the area. During searches of the areas, the troops uncovered a large quantity of weapon equipment: vests, magazines, grenades, maps and cameras, used by the enemy to plan terrorist activity and gather intelligence on IDF troops.

The equipment has been transferred for intelligence examination.