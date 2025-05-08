Four Iranian nationals were arrested in a series of counter-terrorism raids across England on Saturday, suspected of plotting an attack onon the Israeli embassy in Kensington, west London.

The operation, involving MI5 and armed police, was prompted by intelligence indicating the plot had reached an advanced stage, though not yet imminent. The suspects, aged between 29 and 46, were detained in Swindon, Stockport, Rochdale, and west London. A fifth individual arrested in Manchester has been released on bail.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper described the arrests as part of a major counter-terrorism operation addressing one of the most serious threats in recent years. Investigators are examining whether the plot was directed by Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence or the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, has denied official involvement, suggesting the arrests could be part of a false-flag operation 'by a third party.'

The Israeli embassy declined to comment, and the UK government has provided security briefings to its representatives. Authorities continue to search properties and collaborate with the Crown Prosecution Service as investigations proceed.