A person suspected to be of Syrian origin arrived today (Monday) near the Israeli embassy building in Romania.

During the security screening, he took out a Molotov cocktail, lit it, and threw it toward the entrance door of the building lobby.

The local security forces immediately overpowered and arrested him. No one was injured in the incident and no damage was caused. The suspect was taken for interrogation

Last week, the Mossad revealed that Iran continues to promote attacks against Israeli targets in Europe.

According to the Mossad's investigation and additional international sources, Iran is behind the attacks against Israeli embassies in Sweden and Belgium.

It also emerged from the investigation that the Iranian regime directs criminal organizations in Europe to act against Israeli targets on the European continent.