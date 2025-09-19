Defense Minister Israel Katz on Friday issued a sharp warning to Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, warning him, "Your time will come."

He added, "You will be sent to meet your government plenum and all of those thwarted on the axis of evil, who are waiting in the depths of hell."

"The slogan, 'Death to Israel, curse upon the Jews' which is written upon the Houthi flag will be replaced with the blue-and-white Israeli flag, which will fly over the capital of a united Yemen," Katz promised.

The threats follow multiple Houthi attacks on Israel throughout Thursday, including one UAV which fell at the entrance to an Eilat hotel. No injuries were reported.

Two hours later, the Houthis fired again, this time launching a ballistic missile. Sirens sounded in central Israel and Jerusalem. The missile was intercepted and no injuries or damage were reported.

Earlier this week, the IAF struck Houthi terror targets at the Hodeidah port in Yemen.

"The Hodeidah Port is used by the Houthi terrorist regime for the transfer of weapons supplied by the Iranian regime, in order to execute attacks against the State of Israel and its allies," the IDF explained following the strike.