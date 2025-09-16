The IDF has begun striking Houthi targets in Yemen. The strikes began on Tuesday afternoon, according to Arab media reports.

The IDF stated: "A short while ago, the IDF struck a military infrastructure site belonging to the Houthi terrorist regime at the Hudaydah Port in Yemen. The Hudaydah Port is used by the Houthi terrorist regime for the transfer of weapons supplied by the Iranian regime, in order to execute attacks against the State of Israel and its allies."

"The strike was carried out in response to the repeated attacks by the Houthi terrorist regime against the State of Israel, including the launch UAVs and surface-to-surface missiles towards the State of Israel.

"The Houthis terrorist regime operates under the direction and funding of the Iranian regime in order to harm the State of Israel and its allies. The terrorist regime is exploiting the maritime domain to project force and to carry out terrorist activity against global shipping and trade routes.

"The IDF will continue to act with strength against the repeated attacks by the Houthi terrorist regime on the State of Israel and remains determined to continue removing any threat posed to the civilians of the State of Israel, at any distance required," the military's statement concluded.

Defense Minister Israel Katz stated following the strikes: "The Air Force has now attacked, as part of Operation 'Looking Up,' the port of Hudaydah in Yemen to ensure the continuation of the naval and aerial blockade on the Houthi terrorist organization. The Houthi terrorist organization will continue to suffer blows and pay painful prices for any attempt to attack the State of Israel."

Prior to the operation, IDF Arabic spokesperson Avichay Adraee released a statement in Arabic directed at those present at Hodeidah port in Yemen, urging them to evacuate immediately due to a planned attack in the area.

In the statement, titled “Urgent Warning to All Present at Hodeidah Port in Yemen,” Adraee announced that the IDF would strike “in the coming hours” in the area marked on the map, “in light of the military activity being conducted there by the Houthi terrorist regime.”

He addressed those in the vicinity, saying: “For your safety, we call on all present at Hodeidah port and all ships docked there to leave the area immediately.”

Adraee concluded the statement with a warning: “Anyone who remains in the area is endangering their life.”