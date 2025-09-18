A UAV that was launched by the Houthi terrorist rebels set off sirens in the city of Eilat before impacting at the entrance to one of the city's hotels. No casualties were reported.

The airspace over Ramon International Airport was closed.

The IDF confirmed: "Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in Eilat, a UAV that was launched from the east fell in the area of Eilat. Search and rescue teams are operating in the area where the report was received regarding the impact. The public is requested to continue to follow the Home Front Command’s defensive guidelines and further guidelines issued."

The Police stated: "Eilat Police forces were dispatched a short time ago following a report of an object falling in the city of Eilat, and are securing the impact site.

"Police explosive disposal experts are working to determine whether the object was interceptor shrapnel or a fallen UAV."