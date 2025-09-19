פעילויות לסיכול טרור ביהודה ושומרון דובר צה"ל

IDF forces are continuing counter-terrorism activities throughout Judea and Samaria. Ahead of the holiday period, the forces are deployed to protect communities, main routes, and the seam line area.

Over the past week, the forces carried out battalion- and brigade-level operations in dozens of villages.

Over the past week, IDF forces together with the Shin Bet arrested more than 75 wanted suspects. Among them were ten terrorists involved in terror activity in Qabatiya in the Menashe Brigade, 13 terrorists involved in terror operations targeting Israeli civilians and security forces in the Bethlehem area of the Etzion Brigade, and nine Hamas terrorists engaged in weapons trafficking in the Tulkarm and Salfit areas of the Ephraim Brigade.

During the operation in the Menashe Brigade, a "Carlo" weapon was seized. In the Tulkarm area, the Ephraim Brigade located and confiscated additional weapons and ammunition.

The suspects arrested and the weapons confiscated were transferred for further handling by the Judea and Samaria District Police and the Shin Bet.