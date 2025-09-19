Nabil Abu Rudeineh, spokesperson for Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas, expressed disappointment and surprise over the United States' veto of a proposed ceasefire resolution at the UN Security Council, despite support from all other member states.

Abu Rudeineh noted that 14 members of the Security Council voted in favor of the resolution, which called for an immediate halt to the fighting and an end to the war. However, the US exercised its veto power, blocking its passage.

He claimed that the US veto served to embolden Israel to continue its policies, allegedly in defiance of international legitimacy and legal norms, including the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice.

According to Abu Rudeineh, the US bears responsibility for the continuation of what he termed the “aggression” against the Palestinian Arab people. He called on the US administration to reconsider its stance and align its policies with international law.