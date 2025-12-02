A report published by IMPACT-se presents a grim picture of the Palestinian Authority's school curriculum for 2025-2026.

According to the report, this is a direct continuation of inciting content that contradicts UNESCO standards for education for peace and tolerance.

The report examined 290 textbooks and teaching booklets used in grades 1-12 in schools in the Gaza, Judea, Samaria, and eastern Jerusalem, including UNRWA educational institutions.

The findings show that the materials continue to encourage hatred, extreme nationalism, antisemitism, and political violence.

The books contain explicit antisemitic descriptions. Jews are portrayed as liars, corrupt, "devil's helpers" or "bloodthirsty monsters", and the texts even promote the complete dehumanization of Israelis.

For example, Israeli soldiers are described as snipers shooting children "for no reason", or as carrying out massacres while "laughing loudly."

Descriptions of jihad and martyrs appear in dozens of places, even at elementary school ages. First-grade students are exposed to the word "Shahid" when learning the Arabic letter هـ. Concepts such as "the peak of faith" and "reward in paradise" are linked to jihad, and sometimes to descriptions of 72 virgins.

In addition, the science and mathematics books themselves are political: algebra equations include variables like "number of shahids", and physics exercises include descriptions of a girl firing a slingshot.

Israel is not mentioned at all. Its names disappear from maps, its borders are not marked, and cities such as Tel Aviv and Haifa are removed. Instead, "Greater Palestine" from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea is taught.

The report notes that even after years of pressure from the European Union, no substantive reform of the content was implemented. New books for 2025-2026 continue to replicate the same inciting patterns, including in books produced after the October 7th massacre.