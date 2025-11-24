דנון לנציג הפלסטיני: אתם לא תהיו בעזה דוברות

Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon participated today (Monday) in the Security Council's discussion on the Middle East, and addressed the Palestinian Authority's representative, Riyad Mansour, directly.

In his remarks, he accused the Authority of being unable to stop terrorism in Judea and Samaria, and noted that despite a large security force, terrorists operate freely.

"The Palestinian Authority is unable to stop terrorism even in Judea and Samaria. It has more than 32,000 armed operatives. The PA has proven incapable of confronting radicals. Terror groups operate openly. Iranian weapons slip in unchecked. Extremists grow stronger because no one stops them," Danon told the PA representative.

Ambassador Danon added: "Israel has to step in to seize the weapons the PA ignores to dismantle the cells it won’t confront and to disarm the terrorists it refuses to challenge."

The ambassador emphasized that elements that are unable to deal with terrorists "and continue to reward them," as he put it, are not a solution - and certainly will not lead Gaza In the future.

"Those who are unable to confront terrorists and continue to reward them are the problem, not the solution, and they will certainly not rule Gaza," Danon concluded.